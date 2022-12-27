Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 17.1 million shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.13 or 48.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08M. NEPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.64, offering almost -4935.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.03% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 203.43K.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.2 for the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 48.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.15% year-to-date, but still down -24.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -67.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEPT is forecast to be at a low of $21.94 and a high of $21.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5525.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5525.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.57 percent over the past six months and at a 37.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. to make $10.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.10%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.49% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, and 0.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.28%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 0.75 million shares worth $1.05 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.34% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 46534.0 shares worth $53048.0, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 9083.0 shares worth around $19437.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.