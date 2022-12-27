Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.39 million shares of the Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $188.54, and it changed around -$10.54 or -5.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.04B. MRNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $259.20, offering almost -37.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $115.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.99% since then. We note from Moderna Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

Moderna Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended MRNA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Moderna Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.8 for the current quarter.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 212.47 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.62% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is 12.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Moderna Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.96 percent over the past six months and at a -24.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -108.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Moderna Inc. to make $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.21 billion and $6.07 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -74.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 111.10%.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.69% of Moderna Inc. shares, and 65.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.91%. Moderna Inc. stock is held by 1,399 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.79% of the shares, which is about 45.28 million shares worth $8.53 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.14% or 27.44 million shares worth $5.17 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 9.9 million shares worth $1.87 billion, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.92 million shares worth around $1.87 billion, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.