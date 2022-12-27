Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.06 or -10.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.57M. MREO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -270.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 491.70K.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7001 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.71% year-to-date, but still down -24.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is -36.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.16 day(s).

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Mereo BioPharma Group plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.70 percent over the past six months and at a -20.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, and 56.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.93%. Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is held by 80 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 16.76 million shares worth $18.77 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 8.58% or 10.04 million shares worth $11.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Tekla Healthcare Investors and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $1.19 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.