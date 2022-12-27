Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MDGL): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) were traded, and its beta was -0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $273.56, and it changed around -$13.52 or -4.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.91B. MDGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $315.45, offering almost -15.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.87% since then. We note from Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 534.43K.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) trade information

Instantly MDGL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 315.45 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 222.82% year-to-date, but still up 328.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is 313.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.64 day(s).

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) estimates and forecasts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 263.29 percent over the past six months and at a -13.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.60%.

MDGL Dividends

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.77% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 80.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.65%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 215 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.97% of the shares, which is about 1.53 million shares worth $109.88 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 8.77% or 1.5 million shares worth $107.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $46.55 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $27.08 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.