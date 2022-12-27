Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP).

In the last trading session, 2.56 million shares of the Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.05M. IMMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.64, offering almost -82.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.5% since then. We note from Immutep Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.52K.

Immutep Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMMP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immutep Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Instantly IMMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.10 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.02% year-to-date, but still up 6.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is -3.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMMP is forecast to be at a low of $4.02 and a high of $13.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -570.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -101.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Immutep Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.54 percent over the past six months and at a -37.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 443.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Immutep Limited to make $1.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2016. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $311.02k and $311.02k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 443.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 443.40%.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Immutep Limited shares, and 11.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.38%. Immutep Limited stock is held by 26 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 1.56 million shares worth $3.16 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 1.28% or 1.12 million shares worth $2.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $0.81 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF held roughly 83927.0 shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.