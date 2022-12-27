Let’s Talk About How iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.87 million shares of the iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.11 or 24.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.30M. IMBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.74, offering almost -1257.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.81% since then. We note from iMedia Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 765.49K.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

Instantly IMBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6585 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.42% year-to-date, but still up 10.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is -5.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

iMedia Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.27 percent over the past six months and at a -137.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 160.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $137.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect iMedia Brands Inc. to make $188.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.90%. iMedia Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.02% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares, and 31.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.43%. iMedia Brands Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.21% of the shares, which is about 1.21 million shares worth $1.46 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 4.26% or 0.99 million shares worth $1.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $0.76 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.