Let’s Discuss The SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.07 or -5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.70M. SRAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -340.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.0% since then. We note from SRAX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.18K.

SRAX Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SRAX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SRAX Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) trade information

Instantly SRAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.16% year-to-date, but still down -3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) is -28.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRAX is forecast to be at a low of $5.30 and a high of $5.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -324.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -324.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) estimates and forecasts

SRAX Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.24 percent over the past six months and at a 72.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SRAX Inc. to make $11.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.44 million and $7.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 111.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.10%.

SRAX Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SRAX Dividends

SRAX Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 26 and December 31.

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.21% of SRAX Inc. shares, and 22.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.14%. SRAX Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Whitefort Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.41% of the shares, which is about 2.48 million shares worth $8.22 million.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC, with 3.70% or 0.97 million shares worth $3.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $2.08 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $0.95 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.