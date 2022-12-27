Let’s Discuss The Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.01 million shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.1 or -8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $243.00M. RIDE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.16, offering almost -300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.77% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RIDE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.96% year-to-date, but still down -12.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -14.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIDE is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Lordstown Motors Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.31 percent over the past six months and at a 51.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. to make $9.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -77.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.88% per year for the next five years.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.44% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 28.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.00%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.23% of the shares, which is about 11.35 million shares worth $11.86 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.31% or 9.35 million shares worth $9.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 7.51 million shares worth $7.85 million, making up 3.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $4.99 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.