Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.91 million shares of the Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.05, and it changed around -$1.55 or -16.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.77M. KAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1478.00, offering almost -18260.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.54% since then. We note from Kalera Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.14K.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Instantly KAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.45 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -99.20% year-to-date, but still down -3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is -50.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95450.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $500.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KAL is forecast to be at a low of $500.00 and a high of $500.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6111.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6111.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) estimates and forecasts

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.72% of Kalera Public Limited Company shares, and 26.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.14%. Kalera Public Limited Company stock is held by 27 institutions, with DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.90% of the shares, which is about 1.15 million shares worth $6.78 million.

MAK Capital One LLC, with 2.89% or 0.68 million shares worth $4.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20550.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5152.0 shares worth around $30396.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.