Is Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $507.00M. SENS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -285.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.76% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SENS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.80% year-to-date, but still down -10.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is -12.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SENS is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -197.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Senseonics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.67 percent over the past six months and at a 122.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -119.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Senseonics Holdings Inc. to make $5.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.53 million and $4.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.80%. Senseonics Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.10% per year for the next five years.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.04% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, and 28.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.37%. Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.51% of the shares, which is about 30.32 million shares worth $31.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.97% or 23.14 million shares worth $23.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 12.94 million shares worth $13.33 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 10.03 million shares worth around $13.24 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.