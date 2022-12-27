Is DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 2.6 million shares of the DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.10, and it changed around -$0.43 or -3.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.21B. DKNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.51, offering almost -165.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.98% since then. We note from DraftKings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.21 million.

DraftKings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended DKNG as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DraftKings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.19 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.03% year-to-date, but still down -4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -24.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DKNG is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -332.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

DraftKings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.22 percent over the past six months and at a 17.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $792.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect DraftKings Inc. to make $649.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $473.32 million and $417.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.60%.

DraftKings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.80% per year for the next five years.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 20.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.80% of DraftKings Inc. shares, and 58.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.15%. DraftKings Inc. stock is held by 645 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.72% of the shares, which is about 34.63 million shares worth $387.95 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.50% or 24.71 million shares worth $276.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 17.34 million shares worth $194.19 million, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.38 million shares worth around $127.43 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.