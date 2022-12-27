Is Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.96M. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.03, offering almost -1370.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5100 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.85% year-to-date, but still down -18.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -33.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.9 day(s).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.40 percent over the past six months and at a -330.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.54% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 17.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.80%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 12.3 million shares worth $13.77 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.28% or 2.55 million shares worth $2.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 6.87 million shares worth $10.03 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $2.29 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.