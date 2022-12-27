Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $399.21M. INO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.04, offering almost -302.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.0% since then. We note from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.68 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.34% year-to-date, but still down -15.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is -25.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.67 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.54 percent over the past six months and at a 24.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 134.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $620k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $690k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $970k and $839k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.60%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 45.80% per year for the next five years.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 46.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.96%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 258 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.91% of the shares, which is about 32.2 million shares worth $55.7 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.99% or 19.93 million shares worth $34.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 20.14 million shares worth $34.75 million, making up 8.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.75 million shares worth around $11.69 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.