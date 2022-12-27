Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 18.68 million shares of the Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.3 or 18.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.60M. IMRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -130.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.23% since then. We note from Immuron Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.53K.

Immuron Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immuron Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) trade information

Instantly IMRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.8500 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.60% year-to-date, but still down -3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) is 0.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 174.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMRN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -214.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -214.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immuron Limited (IMRN) estimates and forecasts

IMRN Dividends

Immuron Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Immuron Limited shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.08%. Immuron Limited stock is held by 2 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 4580.0 shares worth $9801.0.