IINN Stock Forecast 2022: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 24.03%

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.20M. IINN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.08, offering almost -293.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.03% since then. We note from Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.48K.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IINN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Instantly IINN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.27% year-to-date, but still up 28.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) is 14.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77330.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IINN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -675.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -675.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) estimates and forecasts

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.66% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. shares, and 2.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.46%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.87% of the shares, which is about 59248.0 shares worth $77022.0.

IEQ Capital, LLC, with 0.76% or 51949.0 shares worth $67533.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2924.0 shares worth $3801.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.