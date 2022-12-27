If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around -$0.33 or -8.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $909.32M. KC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.48, offering almost -377.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.7% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.80 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.10% year-to-date, but still down -3.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 25.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $310.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to make $347.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $379.83 million and $397.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.60%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 23.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.94%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 167 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.55% of the shares, which is about 11.07 million shares worth $49.27 million.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC, with 2.14% or 5.2 million shares worth $23.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.01 million shares worth $22.29 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $9.93 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.