If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $320.61M. JMIA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.61, offering almost -301.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.32% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.47 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.84% year-to-date, but still down -5.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -23.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JMIA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG to make $50.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.24 million and $42.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.40%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares, and 23.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.66%. Jumia Technologies AG stock is held by 166 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 9.82 million shares worth $31.0 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.21% or 2.2 million shares worth $6.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $21.22 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $1.51 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.