If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 2.45 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.07 or 14.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.63M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.35, offering almost -2872.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.36% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Heliogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HLGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heliogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6420 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.45% year-to-date, but still down -6.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is -49.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLGN is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -263.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 164.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Heliogen Inc. to make $9.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 87.20%.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.97% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 42.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.86%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.58% of the shares, which is about 23.94 million shares worth $50.51 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.76% or 9.06 million shares worth $19.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.61 million shares worth $12.3 million, making up 3.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 5.8 million shares worth around $12.24 million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.