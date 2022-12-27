IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Share Price Might Move Down By -50.88%

In the last trading session, 6.07 million shares of the IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around $0.08 or 6.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.57M. ICCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.73, offering almost -237.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.43% since then. We note from IceCure Medical Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Instantly ICCM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.7300 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 70.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.10% year-to-date, but still up 42.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is 30.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.54 day(s).

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

IceCure Medical Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.90 percent over the past six months and at a -20.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.33% of IceCure Medical Ltd shares, and 8.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.22%.