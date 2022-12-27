Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been traded, and its beta is 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $417.50M. GEVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -213.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.14% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.33 million.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9100 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.18% year-to-date, but still down -10.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -14.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.57 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.43 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 701.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $4.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54k and $232k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6,233.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,770.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.50%. Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.98% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 51.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.71%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.72% of the shares, which is about 25.42 million shares worth $44.49 million.

State Street Corporation, with 10.71% or 25.41 million shares worth $44.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 22.95 million shares worth $40.16 million, making up 9.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $11.62 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.