Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL)

In the last trading session, 6.63 million shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.45M. ARVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -5087.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.37 million.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2204 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.81% year-to-date, but still down -26.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -51.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.08 day(s).

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Arrival to make $9.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.39% of Arrival shares, and 12.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.63%. Arrival stock is held by 105 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 30.4 million shares worth $48.03 million.

Capital World Investors, with 2.46% or 15.71 million shares worth $24.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $6.88 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $3.22 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.