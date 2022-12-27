Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $345.00M. BIRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.69, offering almost -723.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.95% since then. We note from Allbirds Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.95 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.15% year-to-date, but still down -19.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is -14.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.49 day(s).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Allbirds Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.69 percent over the past six months and at a 16.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Allbirds Inc. to make $102.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.71 million and $97.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Allbirds Inc. shares, and 52.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.42%. Allbirds Inc. stock is held by 195 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.89% of the shares, which is about 8.51 million shares worth $33.45 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.51% or 6.23 million shares worth $24.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.78 million shares worth $14.29 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $10.81 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.