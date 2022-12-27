Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around -$0.18 or -12.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.21M. XCUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.15, offering almost -692.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.78% since then. We note from Exicure Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.94K.

Exicure Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XCUR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exicure Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.9 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.89% year-to-date, but still up 80.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is 14.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Exicure Inc. to make $3.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.68 million and $2.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 84.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.90%.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 27.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.54% of Exicure Inc. shares, and 14.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.36%. Exicure Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Abingworth, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.68% of the shares, which is about 0.28 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Carlson Capital. L.P., with 2.02% or 99999.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 54676.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 34823.0 shares worth around $75217.0, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.