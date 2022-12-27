Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or 7.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.89M. GMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.33, offering almost -4711.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1050 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.30% year-to-date, but still down -4.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is -23.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group Inc. to make $11.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.20%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.87% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, and 4.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.36%. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.82% of the shares, which is about 0.67 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 6.72% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.12 million, making up 4.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $45931.0, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.