Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $340.10M. NRGV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.10, offering almost -780.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.95% since then. We note from Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NRGV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.94 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.65% year-to-date, but still down -14.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is -48.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRGV is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -417.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Energy Vault Holdings Inc. to make $32.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.70% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.11%. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.53% of the shares, which is about 18.54 million shares worth $185.73 million.

Prime Movers Lab, LLC, with 5.45% or 7.46 million shares worth $74.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.05 million shares worth $16.08 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $6.92 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.