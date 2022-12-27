Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) Shares Could Drop Up To -309.84%

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $390.60M. DM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.44, offering almost -345.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.1% since then. We note from Desktop Metal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.35% year-to-date, but still down -12.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -39.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DM is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -309.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 124.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Desktop Metal Inc. to make $90.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.40%.

Desktop Metal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -327.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.00% per year for the next five years.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.24% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares, and 43.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.40%. Desktop Metal Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.85% of the shares, which is about 21.63 million shares worth $47.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.65% or 21.0 million shares worth $46.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.03 million shares worth $15.46 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.94 million shares worth around $13.07 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.