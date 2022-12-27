Could Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (NASDAQ: HUT) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $248.98M. HUT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.15, offering almost -989.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.19% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.38 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9308 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.01% year-to-date, but still down -6.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -29.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -614.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.75 percent over the past six months and at a 833.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 14.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.06%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.40% of the shares, which is about 2.73 million shares worth $3.64 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.35% or 2.63 million shares worth $3.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 5.7 million shares worth $12.09 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $2.75 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.