Could Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around $0.05 or 9.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.83M. EAR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.55, offering almost -1301.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.31% since then. We note from Eargo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Instantly EAR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6700 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.03% year-to-date, but still down -7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is 11.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.97 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Eargo Inc. to make $7.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.70%.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.21% of Eargo Inc. shares, and 3.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.68%. Eargo Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.47% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $2.8 million.

Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited, with 7.32% or 2.89 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.