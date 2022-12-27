Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.90M. CIFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.39, offering almost -898.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.85% since then. We note from Cipher Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 476.35K.

Cipher Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CIFR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cipher Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.34% year-to-date, but still down -10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) is -34.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIFR is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -177.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Cipher Mining Inc. to make $10.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.46% of Cipher Mining Inc. shares, and 11.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.65%. Cipher Mining Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 10.19 million shares worth $13.96 million.

Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd, with 1.39% or 3.44 million shares worth $4.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $4.16 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $3.28 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.