Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.48, and it changed around -$0.82 or -8.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $271.02M. CABA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.86, offering almost -16.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.04% since then. We note from Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Instantly CABA has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.86 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 123.75% year-to-date, but still up 24.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is 140.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CABA is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Cabaletta Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 723.30 percent over the past six months and at a -2.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.00% in the next quarter.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.31% of Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares, and 63.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.84%. Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.76% of the shares, which is about 2.54 million shares worth $2.69 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC, with 7.11% or 2.06 million shares worth $2.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.