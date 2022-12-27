C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.64, and it changed around -$0.26 or -2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22B. AI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.49, offering almost -224.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.38% since then. We note from C3.ai Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.05 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.12% year-to-date, but still down -13.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is -14.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.15 day(s).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

C3.ai Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.32 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -214.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect C3.ai Inc. to make $66.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.45% of C3.ai Inc. shares, and 46.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.19%. C3.ai Inc. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Baker Hughes Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.24% of the shares, which is about 8.65 million shares worth $157.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.67% or 7.0 million shares worth $127.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $38.85 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $33.2 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.