Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $0.40 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.37 million shares of the Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.65M. BRDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.43, offering almost -4853.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15. We note from Bird Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Bird Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BRDS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bird Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1947 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.58% year-to-date, but still down -0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -35.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRDS is forecast to be at a low of $0.40 and a high of $0.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -166.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -166.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Bird Global Inc. to make $65.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.20%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.19% of Bird Global Inc. shares, and 64.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.59%. Bird Global Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.52% of the shares, which is about 28.87 million shares worth $12.59 million.

Craft Ventures GP I, LLC, with 10.75% or 26.95 million shares worth $11.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 10.67 million shares worth $4.53 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $1.19 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.