Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.71, and it changed around $0.83 or 6.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $934.49M. BHVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.86, offering almost -30.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.59% since then. We note from Biohaven Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.18 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.81% year-to-date, but still down -9.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is -11.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Biohaven Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 27.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.40% of Biohaven Ltd. shares, and 3.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.92%. Biohaven Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Havens Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 15000.0 shares worth $94500.0.

Canton Hathaway, LLC, with 0.01% or 4000.0 shares worth $25200.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.