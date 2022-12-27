Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around -$0.17 or -6.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $504.31M. ATAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.15, offering almost -226.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -4.0% since then. We note from Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 966.48K.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.16 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.01% year-to-date, but still down -13.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is -15.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Atai Life Sciences N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.05 percent over the past six months and at a 22.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -89.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.50%.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.28% of Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares, and 34.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.25%. Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock is held by 136 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 6.14 million shares worth $15.41 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.41% or 2.34 million shares worth $5.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 5.81 million shares worth $14.58 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $2.36 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.