AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.53, and it changed around -$0.23 or -8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.31M. APCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.20, offering almost -500.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.19% since then. We note from AppTech Payments Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 277.92K.

AppTech Payments Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APCX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AppTech Payments Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Instantly APCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.27 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.67% year-to-date, but still up 180.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) is 266.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.30%.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.14% of AppTech Payments Corp. shares, and 56.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.01%. AppTech Payments Corp. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Verition Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 70000.0 shares worth $40950.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.23% or 38209.0 shares worth $22352.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20044.0 shares worth $11725.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 10018.0 shares worth around $5860.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.