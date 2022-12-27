American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.03 or 12.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.80M. AREB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.20, offering almost -3689.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AREB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2200 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.74% year-to-date, but still down -5.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is -22.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AREB is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2531.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -689.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Rebel Holdings Inc. to make $5.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.28% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.20%. American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.02% of the shares, which is about 53323.0 shares worth $17644.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.41% or 21562.0 shares worth $17249.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.