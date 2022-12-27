Achilles Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ: ACHL) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.31M. ACHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.65, offering almost -606.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Achilles Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 138.90K.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Instantly ACHL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9741 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.03% year-to-date, but still down -5.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) is -55.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Achilles Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.50 percent over the past six months and at a 24.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.70% in the next quarter.

Achilles Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by -160.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.20% per year for the next five years.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.92% of Achilles Therapeutics plc shares, and 74.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.09%. Achilles Therapeutics plc stock is held by 40 institutions, with Syncona Portfolio Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 28.32% of the shares, which is about 11.09 million shares worth $27.94 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 12.81% or 5.01 million shares worth $12.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.53 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 21590.0 shares worth around $54406.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.