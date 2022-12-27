180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.34 or -21.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.90M. ATNF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.80, offering almost -6738.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -25.0% since then. We note from 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 566.56K.

180 Life Sciences Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATNF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.0600 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 82.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.41% year-to-date, but still down -74.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -86.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATNF is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -222.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -222.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -98.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.00% in the next quarter.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.14% of 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares, and 6.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.67%. 180 Life Sciences Corp. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.17% of the shares, which is about 1.08 million shares worth $0.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.08% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.26 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.