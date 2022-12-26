Why Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.03, and it changed around -$0.47 or -2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. TVTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.65, offering almost -58.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.28% since then. We note from Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 845.73K.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TVTX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Travere Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.96 for the current quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Instantly TVTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.11 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.47% year-to-date, but still up 1.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) is 3.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.79 day(s).

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Travere Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.51 percent over the past six months and at a -44.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Travere Therapeutics Inc. to make $68.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.25 million and $48.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.40%.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 110.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.44%. Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 262 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 5.32 million shares worth $128.9 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 7.75% or 4.92 million shares worth $119.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 3.08 million shares worth $71.79 million, making up 4.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $55.19 million, which represents about 3.53% of the total shares outstanding.