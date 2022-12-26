Why GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.96 million shares of the GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.13, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.87B. GTLB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.66, offering almost -111.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.36% since then. We note from GitLab Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

GitLab Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GTLB as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GitLab Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Instantly GTLB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.16 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.98% year-to-date, but still down -7.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is 16.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTLB is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $101.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

GitLab Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.51 percent over the past six months and at a 51.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect GitLab Inc. to make $119.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.24 million and $77.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.30%.

GitLab Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.40% per year for the next five years.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 06.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.30% of GitLab Inc. shares, and 81.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.87%. GitLab Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with August Capital Management VII, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.68% of the shares, which is about 11.9 million shares worth $632.33 million.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with 11.23% or 9.77 million shares worth $519.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $79.94 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $68.82 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.