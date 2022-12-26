Why Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.96 million shares of the Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around -$0.13 or -2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.09M. DBGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $275.00, offering almost -6024.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.51% since then. We note from Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Instantly DBGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.72 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.05% year-to-date, but still up 16.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is -14.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.86% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares, and 10.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.75%. Digital Brands Group Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.90% of the shares, which is about 2.09 million shares worth $0.41 million.

Altium Capital Management, LP, with 1.86% or 1.0 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $57822.0, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59422.0 shares worth around $11581.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.