Why Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.39 million shares of the Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.00, and it changed around $0.26 or 2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.42B. ALVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.04, offering almost -40.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.0% since then. We note from Alvotech’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.48K.

Alvotech stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alvotech is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) trade information

Instantly ALVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.65 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.21% year-to-date, but still up 29.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is 65.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALVO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alvotech (ALVO) estimates and forecasts

ALVO Dividends

Alvotech’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.66% of Alvotech shares, and 8.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.67%. Alvotech stock is held by 30 institutions, with Bracebridge Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.81% of the shares, which is about 6.98 million shares worth $57.32 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with 2.55% or 6.34 million shares worth $52.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.