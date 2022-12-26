Why Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.57 million shares of the Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.75, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.20B. ALC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.78, offering almost -31.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.51% since then. We note from Alcon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Alcon Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ALC as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alcon Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) trade information

Instantly ALC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.57 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) is -0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALC is forecast to be at a low of $64.08 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) estimates and forecasts

Alcon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.41 percent over the past six months and at a 4.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Alcon Inc. to make $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.82 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.22%. Alcon Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.94% per year for the next five years.

ALC Dividends

Alcon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Alcon Inc. shares, and 64.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.57%. Alcon Inc. stock is held by 1,054 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.32% of the shares, which is about 21.6 million shares worth $1.51 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.17% or 15.83 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 8.1 million shares worth $632.58 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 6.05 million shares worth around $472.16 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.