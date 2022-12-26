Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. VRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.60, offering almost -20.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.95% since then. We note from Veris Residential Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 967.48K.

Veris Residential Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VRE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Veris Residential Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) trade information

Instantly VRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.06% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 16.43 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.34%. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRE is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) estimates and forecasts

Veris Residential Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.29 percent over the past six months and at a -26.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Veris Residential Inc. to make $79.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.74 million and $88.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.50%.

VRE Dividends

Veris Residential Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Veris Residential Inc. shares, and 99.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.24%. Veris Residential Inc. stock is held by 257 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.51% of the shares, which is about 15.04 million shares worth $199.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.96% or 12.71 million shares worth $168.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.78 million shares worth $65.71 million, making up 6.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 3.54 million shares worth around $49.45 million, which represents about 3.89% of the total shares outstanding.