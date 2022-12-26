Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 0.73 million shares of the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around -$0.05 or -13.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.10M. VLON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.40, offering almost -2900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Instantly VLON has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.28% year-to-date, but still down -4.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is 11.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.69 percent over the past six months and at a 30.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.05% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 21.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.73%. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.75% of the shares, which is about 78888.0 shares worth $50464.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.40% or 42392.0 shares worth $27118.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 22146.0 shares worth $14166.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9542.0 shares worth around $6104.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.