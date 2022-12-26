Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.65 million shares of the Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.98, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $305.28M. TIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.47, offering almost -58.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.55% since then. We note from Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 356.61K.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

Instantly TIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.00 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.88% year-to-date, but still up 0.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) is 124.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIG is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Trean Insurance Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.00 percent over the past six months and at a 2.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -58.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Trean Insurance Group Inc. to make $70.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -54.30%.

TIG Dividends

Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 13.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.85% of Trean Insurance Group Inc. shares, and 77.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.79%. Trean Insurance Group Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.55% of the shares, which is about 3.87 million shares worth $24.1 million.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P., with 2.70% or 1.38 million shares worth $8.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Total Return Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.78 million shares worth $17.34 million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $7.54 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.