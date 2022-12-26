Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.92, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.84B. TSEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.13, offering almost -11.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.33% since then. We note from Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 508.43K.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TSEM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) trade information

Instantly TSEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.73 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.69% year-to-date, but still down -4.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSEM is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) estimates and forecasts

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.89 percent over the past six months and at a 50.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. to make $392.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $412.11 million and $421.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.50%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 80.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

TSEM Dividends

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares, and 57.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.34%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stock is held by 310 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.54% of the shares, which is about 4.9 million shares worth $215.01 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 3.84% or 4.14 million shares worth $182.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.01 million shares worth $88.32 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $76.66 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.