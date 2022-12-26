Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) Stock Forecast: $138.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 0.39 million shares of the Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $113.33, and it changed around $1.31 or 1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.70B. TRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.93, offering almost -5.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $91.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.22% since then. We note from Thomson Reuters Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 510.00K.

Thomson Reuters Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TRI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Thomson Reuters Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) trade information

Instantly TRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 113.74 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) is -1.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRI is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $138.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) estimates and forecasts

Thomson Reuters Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.65 percent over the past six months and at a 26.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corporation to make $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 billion and $1.71 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.00%. Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 399.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.00% per year for the next five years.

TRI Dividends

Thomson Reuters Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.78. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.55% of Thomson Reuters Corporation shares, and 24.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.96%. Thomson Reuters Corporation stock is held by 670 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.35% of the shares, which is about 16.13 million shares worth $1.68 billion.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd, with 1.34% or 6.48 million shares worth $675.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.17 million shares worth $243.55 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $124.73 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.