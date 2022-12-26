The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 0.97 million shares of the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.98, and it changed around $0.58 or 0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.23B. TD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.01, offering almost -32.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.87% since then. We note from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Instantly TD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.17 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.26% year-to-date, but still up 2.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is -4.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TD is forecast to be at a low of $63.96 and a high of $103.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.29 percent over the past six months and at a 2.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to make $9.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings are expected to increase by 22.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.45% per year for the next five years.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.86. It is important to note, however, that the 4.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, and 57.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.20%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock is held by 1,104 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.33% of the shares, which is about 151.23 million shares worth $9.92 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.35% or 78.89 million shares worth $5.17 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital Income Builder, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 23.91 million shares worth $1.55 billion, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held roughly 14.22 million shares worth around $872.27 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.