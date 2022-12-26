The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $39.24, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.23B. LSXMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.62, offering almost -34.1% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $34.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.33% since then. We note from The Liberty SiriusXM Groupâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.18K.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) trade information

Instantly LSXMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.40 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 0.41%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -22.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is -9.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.86 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copyâ€¦ Sponsored

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) estimates and forecasts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 7.80 percent over the past six months and at a 126.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -65.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 435.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to make $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.2 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group earnings are expected to increase by 179.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 44.12% per year for the next five years.

LSXMA Dividends

The Liberty SiriusXM Groupâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.92% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, and 97.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.23%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock is held by 518 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 20.60% of the shares, which is about 20.21 million shares worth $728.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.50% or 7.36 million shares worth $265.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $80.36 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $63.66 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.